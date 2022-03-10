Etawah Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Etawah Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates

Etawah is an assembly constituency in the Etawah district in the Doab region of Uttar Pradesh.

The Etawah legislative assembly constituency went to polls on February 20, 2022.

The assembly seat is reserved for the General category and falls in the Etawah Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly elections, Etawah was won by Sarita Bhadauriya of the BJP. He defeated SP's Kuldeep Gupta 'Santu'.

Before that, in the 2012 Uttar Pradesh Vidhan Sabha elections, the seat was held by SP's Raghuraj Singh Shakya.

In the 2017 assembly polls, Sarita Bhadauriya garnered 91,234 votes, securing 41.28 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 17,342 votes.