Etah Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Etah Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates

Etah is an Assembly constituency in the Etah district, in the Doab region of the state of Uttar Pradesh. The Etah Legislative Assembly constituency went to polls on February 20, 2022. The Assembly seat is reserved for the General category and it falls in the Etah Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly elections, Etah was won by Vipin Kumar David of the BJP. He defeated SP's Jugendra Singh Yadav.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, Vipin Kumar David garnered 82,516 votes, securing 40.92 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 21,129 votes. In percentage terms, the victory margin was 10.48 percent.

Before that, in the 2012 Uttar Pradesh Vidhan Sabha elections, the seat was held by SP's Ashish Kumar Yadav.