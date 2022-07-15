AIADMK interim general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami (EPS) expelled 18 party members including O Panneerselvam's (OPS) two sons on Thursday. All the 18 were supporters of OPS who was who were expelled from the AIADMK on July 11. In retaliation, OPS announced the expelling of 22 functionaries, including EPS, from the other faction in the capacity of AIADMK's coordinator'.

Announcing the expulsion, Palaniswami was quoted in a party release as saying that all the 18 party leaders acted against party interests, and principles and brought disrepute to the organisation.

Raveendranath, AIADMK's Lok Sabha MP from Theni constituency, and Jeyapradeep, both of whom are sons of OPS, and former minister Vellamandi N Natarajan were expelled. OPS's loyalist SPM Syed Khan, a former MP and also the Theni District Secretary, was also ousted from the party. Former MLA Kovai Selvaraj and Marudhu Alaguraj, both spokespersons of the AIADMK, were also expelled.

Former MLA from Chennai VNP Venkatraman (Trade wing secretary), Asokan, Kanyakumari east party district secretary, Kolathur D Krishnamurthy, an office-bearer of MGR youth wing, were relieved from their posts and the party membership. Former legislator belonging to neighbouring Puducherry Om Shakthi Sekar and ex-MP R Gopalakrishnan were among others who were expelled from the party's primary membership.

After EPS's move, Panneerselvam's camp demanded that the government intervene to ensure that the official residence of Palaniswami is not used for political purposes. On July 11, the AIADMK general council meeting had expelled Panneerselvam and three of his supporters including Thanjavur district based R Vaithilingam from the party.

OPS reacts

Panneerselvam then announced the 'expulsion' of 22 leaders from the Palaniswami camp, claiming himself to be the coordinator, a post he was heading prior to the June 23 GC meet of the party. The leaders were accused of "acting against the interests and policies of the party and bringing disrepute to it."

href="https://www.cnbctv18.com/tags/k-palaniswami.htm/amp">Palaniswami and KP Munusamy, ex-ministers and senior leaders Dindigul C Srinivasan, KA Sengkottaiyan, D Jayakumar, C Ve Shanmugam and S P Velumani were among those who were 'expelled' by Panneerselvam on Thursday.

The AIADMK General Council had on Monday elected EPS as its interim General Secretary . Earlier on Wednesday, the AIADMK appointed KP Munusamy and Natham Vishwanathan as deputy general secretaries, news agency ANI reported. Now, EPS will hold a meeting with party MLAs on July 17, according to the sources. The meeting will be held at the residence of EPS on Chennai's Greenways Road.

(With inputs from PTI)