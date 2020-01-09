#CABQuiz#GST#CyrusMistry
Envoys from 15 countries in Kashmir on a 2-day visit

Updated : January 09, 2020 01:41 PM IST

The diplomats are expected to meet civil society members and government officials during their visit to Srinagar and Jammu.
The Indian government ended the semi-autonomous status of Kashmir in August.
In October, a group of European Parliament members had visited the volatile Kashmir region.
