Envoys from 15 countries in Kashmir on a 2-day visit
Updated : January 09, 2020 01:41 PM IST
The diplomats are expected to meet civil society members and government officials during their visit to Srinagar and Jammu.
The Indian government ended the semi-autonomous status of Kashmir in August.
In October, a group of European Parliament members had visited the volatile Kashmir region.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morning
YOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more