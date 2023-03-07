Manish Sisodia to be questioned by Enforcement Directorate in jail today

Manish Sisodia, former deputy CM, was arrested by the CBI in the case last month and is currently in judicial custody.

The Enforcement Directorate is expected to question Delhi's former deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia on Tuesday in connection with the money laundering probe into alleged irregularities in the capital's excise policy.

The officials are expected reach Tihar Jail around noon to record Sisodia's statement under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

ED also made a fresh arrest in the case. Hyderabad-based liquor businessman Arun Ramchandra Pillai was also taken into judicial custody on Monday evening.

Pillai alleged to to have represented the 'South Group' of liquor traders in this case is the 11th person to be arrested in the excise policy case.

Manish Sisodia was sent to judicial custody till March 20 on Monday. He was produced before Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court following his arrest in the Delhi excise policy case.

Earlier, on March 4, the court extended Sisodia's custody for two more days, till March 6.