Enforcement Directorate continues to question Raj Thackeray
Updated : August 22, 2019 03:56 PM IST
The MNS chief, responding to the summons in a case pertaining to the beleaguered IL&FS, reported at the ED office around 11 am.
All Maharashtra opposition parties like the Congress, Nationalist Congress Party, Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghatana, have come out in support of Thackeray, terming the ED move as 'vendetta and witch-hunting'.
Thackeray has issued at least two direct appeals to all his followers to remain calm despite any provocation, keep away from the ED office, and desist from any form of agitation or violence.
