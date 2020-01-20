#CAAQuiz#JeffBezos#Vistara
JP Nadda takes over as new BJP Boss

Updated : January 20, 2020 04:36 PM IST

The process of election of the national BJP President is quite elaborate and has been described in detail in the party constitution.
The party constitution mandates completion of election of at least 50 percent of state Presidents for the election of national President to happen.
JP Nadda takes over as new BJP Boss
