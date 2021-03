Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday said that the Emergency imposed by his grandmother and former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi was a ‘mistake’.

He added that what happened during that period was “wrong”.

"I think that was a mistake. Absolutely, that was a mistake. And my grandmother (Indira Gandhi) said as much. But the Congress party at no point attempted to capture India's institutional framework and frankly, the Congress party does not even have that capability. Our design does not allow us that and even if we want, we cannot do it," he said.

However, he alleged that there was a "fundamental difference" between what happened during Emergency, and what is happening today. “Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) is filling up the institutions of the country with its people. So, even if we defeat the BJP in the election, we are not going to get rid of their people in the institutional structure,” he said.

The Emergency was imposed by Indira Gandhi for a 21-month period from 1975 to 1977.

(With Inputs from PTI)