Electoral reforms bill that links Aadhaar to Voter ID cleared by Lok Sabha

The Lok Sabha on Monday cleared the Election Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2021 to link electoral roll data with Aadhaar cards. The bill was introduced in the House by Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju amid strong opposition from Congress leaders.

The electoral reforms bill was passed by a voice vote after a brief discussion during which some opposition members demanded that it be referred to a parliamentary panel. However, Rijiju said various proposals which are part of the bill have already been suggested and recommended by the Standing Committee of Law and Personnel.

Also Read

He also said the legislation will end bogus voting in the country and make the electoral process more credible.

(With inputs from PTI)