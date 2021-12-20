0

Electoral reforms bill that links Aadhaar to Voter ID cleared by Lok Sabha

By CNBCTV18.com | IST (Updated)
The electoral reforms bill seeks to allow electoral registration officers to seek the Aadhaar number of people who want to register as voters "for the purpose of establishing the identity". The bill was passed in the Lok Sabha by a voice vote after a brief discussion.

The Lok Sabha on Monday cleared the Election Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2021 to link electoral roll data with Aadhaar cards. The bill was introduced in the House by Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju amid strong opposition from Congress leaders.
The electoral reforms bill was passed by a voice vote after a brief discussion during which some opposition members demanded that it be referred to a parliamentary panel. However, Rijiju said various proposals which are part of the bill have already been suggested and recommended by the Standing Committee of Law and Personnel.
He also said the legislation will end bogus voting in the country and make the electoral process more credible.
Last week, the Rajya Sabha had cleared a bill on electoral reforms, allowing the linking of Aadhaar to voter ID cards.
(With inputs from PTI)
 
(Edited by : Priyanka Deshpande)
