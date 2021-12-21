Electoral reform bill linking voter ID with Aadhaar approved in Rajya Sabha; opposition walks out

The Election Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2021, was passed by the Rajya Sabha today, paving the way for the Bill to become law. The bill was approved through a voice vote amid a walkout by the opposition. The bill is aimed at lining the electoral rolls with the Aadhaar ecosystem with an aim to weed out duplication of voters, as well curbing election fraud.

Also read |

Earlier, the opposition parties moved a motion to send the bill to a select committee and demanded a division of votes; this was rejected by voice vote. This prompted members of opposition parties -- Congress, Trinamool Congress, Left parties, DMK and Nationalist Congress Party to stage a walkout protest.

Rajya Sabha approved the bill after members of BJP, JD(U), YSRCP, AIADMK, BJD and TMC-M supported it, saying it will help eradicate duplicate and fake names from the electoral rolls.