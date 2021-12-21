Electoral reform bill: Centre should have learnt from farmers' protests, tried for a consensus, says ex-CEC Quraishi

Former Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) SY Quraishi today said the Centre should have learnt from the farm bills' fiasco and consulted all stakeholders before tabling the Election Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2021, which passed in Parliament earlier in the day amid protests by the opposition.

Quraishi said the Election Commission of India (ECI) had been grappling with the ballooning problem of duplication of voters, and considered the idea of linking Aadhaar with the voters' ID as a way to eliminate the problem.

“The process had started long ago, when the Aadhaar authority

Also read:

Quraishi also said he disagreed with the way the bill was brute-forced through without much discussion in Parliament.

“I did not understand why the bill had to be pushed down the throats of people in Parliament without much discussion ," he said. "Have they not learnt a lesson from the farm bills? They did exactly the same thing then too," he added.

A better way, Quraishi said, would have been to take the opposition into confidence, which have made the whole process smoother.

"Why couldn't the government take everybody into confidence and explain to the opposition parties that they want to clean up the rolls? As it is everybody’s concern, it should have been discussed in a very positive manner and consensus should have been arrived at," he said.