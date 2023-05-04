Electoral bond sales soar before Karnataka Assembly polls, SBI sells bonds worth Rs 970.50 crore

The SBI stated that 25 political parties have opened accounts for the purpose of encashing electoral bonds to date, with accounts being opened at branches after obtaining proper approval.

The State Bank of India (SBI) has sold electoral bonds worth Rs 970.50 crore during the 26th edition of the bond sale in April as Karnataka gears up for Assembly elections. This amount is almost nine times the value of bonds sold before the previous state polls in 2018, The Indian Express reported, quoting information obtained through RTI by transparency activist Commodore Lokesh Batra.

According to the bank's response to RTI queries, out of the 1,470 electoral bonds sold between April 3 and April 12, 2023, all were encashed except that amounting to Rs 15 lakh.

Since the introduction of electoral bonds in 2018, there have been 26 phases of sales, including the latest one, with bonds worth Rs 12,979.09 crore being sold. The electoral bonds worth approximately Rs 24 crore that remained not encashed were subsequently transferred to the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund. The SBI stated that 25 political parties have opened accounts for the purpose of encashing electoral bonds to date, with accounts being opened at branches after obtaining proper approval.

The Hyderabad branch of the SBI recorded the highest sales of bonds worth Rs 335.30 crore, followed by Kolkata at Rs 197.40 crore and Mumbai at Rs 169.37 crore. Bonds worth Rs 122 crore were sold at the Chennai branch, while the Bengaluru branch collected Rs 46 crore from the sale of the bonds. When it came to encashing the bonds, the New Delhi branch of SBI was on top, with parties encashing bonds worth Rs 565.79 crore, followed by the Kolkata branch, where bonds worth Rs 186.95 crore were encashed.

According to a report by Deccan Herald, the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR), based on an RTI reply, revealed that the income of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has increased by 154.82 percent to reach Rs 1,917.12 crore in the fiscal year 2021-22. The ADR report also disclosed that 54 percent of the income came from electoral bonds, which have been under scrutiny due to their controversial nature. The report further added that 55.09 percent or Rs 1811.94 crore of the total donations received by BJP, Congress, Trinamool Congress and NCP were through electoral bonds.

In 2018, the Mumbai branch of the SBI accounted for the highest sales of bonds at Rs 51 crore, followed by Kolkata at Rs 40 crore, Bengaluru at Rs 12.90 crore and New Delhi at Rs 10 crore. All but Rs 6,000 crore of the total bonds sold were encashed.

When the scheme was launched in 2018, the SBI offered the bonds at its 13 branches, while now the bonds are available at 29 branches. Under the scheme, parties must open dedicated bank accounts at designated SBI branches to receive cash through electoral bonds.