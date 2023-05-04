English
Electoral bond sales soar before Karnataka Assembly polls, SBI sells bonds worth Rs 970.50 crore

By CNBCTV18.com May 4, 2023 1:43:27 PM IST (Updated)

The SBI stated that 25 political parties have opened accounts for the purpose of encashing electoral bonds to date, with accounts being opened at branches after obtaining proper approval.

The State Bank of India (SBI) has sold electoral bonds worth Rs 970.50 crore during the 26th edition of the bond sale in April as Karnataka gears up for Assembly elections. This amount is almost nine times the value of bonds sold before the previous state polls in 2018, The Indian Express reported, quoting information obtained through RTI by transparency activist Commodore Lokesh Batra.

According to the bank's response to RTI queries, out of the 1,470 electoral bonds sold between April 3 and April 12, 2023, all were encashed except that amounting to Rs 15 lakh.
Since the introduction of electoral bonds in 2018, there have been 26 phases of sales, including the latest one, with bonds worth Rs 12,979.09 crore being sold. The electoral bonds worth approximately Rs 24 crore that remained not encashed were subsequently transferred to the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund. The SBI stated that 25 political parties have opened accounts for the purpose of encashing electoral bonds to date, with accounts being opened at branches after obtaining proper approval.
