Electoral bond sales soar before Karnataka Assembly polls, SBI sells bonds worth Rs 970.50 crore

3 Min(s) Read
The SBI stated that 25 political parties have opened accounts for the purpose of encashing electoral bonds to date, with accounts being opened at branches after obtaining proper approval.
The State Bank of India (SBI) has sold electoral bonds worth Rs 970.50 crore during the 26th edition of the bond sale in April as Karnataka gears up for Assembly elections. This amount is almost nine times the value of bonds sold before the previous state polls in 2018, The Indian Express reported, quoting information obtained through RTI by transparency activist Commodore Lokesh Batra.
Recommended ArticlesView All
World View: BRICS expansion can be beneficial but with risk of Beijing turning it into soft power tool
May 4, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read
Midair Musings: The grounding of GoFirst—an aviation veteran's take on what happens next
May 4, 2023 IST6 Min(s) Read
This mutual fund turns Rs 10,000 SIP into Rs 1.14 crore in 23 years
May 3, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read
What does Sharad Pawar's resignation mean for NCP and Maharashtra
May 2, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read
According to the bank's response to RTI queries, out of the 1,470 electoral bonds sold between April 3 and April 12, 2023, all were encashed except that amounting to Rs 15 lakh.
Since the introduction of electoral bonds in 2018, there have been 26 phases of sales, including the latest one, with bonds worth Rs 12,979.09 crore being sold. The electoral bonds worth approximately Rs 24 crore that remained not encashed were subsequently transferred to the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund. The SBI stated that 25 political parties have opened accounts for the purpose of encashing electoral bonds to date, with accounts being opened at branches after obtaining proper approval.