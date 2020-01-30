Politics
Election Commission to hold meeting to review Delhi Assembly polls preparedness on Friday
Updated : January 30, 2020 11:16 PM IST
Chief electoral officer of Delhi, along with district electoral officers, district commissioners of police, nodal officers and the chief executives of local bodies will discuss important aspects to conduct free and fair elections.
A full-scale meeting of chief electoral officer, district electoral officers, DCPs, and chief executives of local bodies was conducted on January 28 to assess the preparedness.
