Election Commission to hold meeting to review Delhi Assembly polls preparedness on Friday

Election Commission of India will convene a special meeting on Friday (January 31) with election officials and local bodies to review preparedness of Delhi Assembly elections, to be held on February 8 to elect 70 members.

Chief electoral officer of Delhi, along with district electoral officers, district commissioners of police, nodal officers and the chief executives of local bodies will discuss important aspects to conduct free and fair elections.

The review meeting, which will be held at 4 pm, will be followed by another meeting at 5:30 pm with chief secretary, NCT Delhi, police commissioner, home secretary, finance secretary, special commissioners of police and chief executive officer of Delhi, an Election Commission statement stated.

A review meeting was conducted by the Commission on December 26, 2019, to assess the poll preparedness with all officials concerned including CS, CoP, CEO, DEOs, DCPs, chief executives of local bodies and all other senior government officers concerned.

Prior to this meeting, senior Deputy Election Commissioner Sandeep Saxena, in-charge of Delhi at ECI, had conducted two poll preparedness meetings—first on November 4 and second on December 10 with all election-related officials.

Secretary general Umesh Sinha, along with DG (Communications) Dhirendra Ojha, had also conducted a separate meeting on some focused issues related to elections.