Election Commission to announce to dates of assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa, Punjab, Manipur today

The Election Commission of India will announce the poll schedule of assembly elections due in five states —Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa, Punjab, Manipur — on Saturday.

EC will announce the dates for polling and counting of votes in the five states at 3.30 pm.

Of the five states that go to the polls this year, the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) is in power in four states and the Congress rules Punjab.

In UP, the BJP is under pressure following concerns over Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath government's handling of the pandemic. Meanwhile, the Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav is likely to emerge as a significant contender.

Punjab battle too will be interesting to watch given the infighting in Congress. The political scenario in Punjab changed a lot after former chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh resigned from his post and left the grand old party following conflicts with the state party president Navjot Singh Sidhu.

While Congress looks to retain Punjab, Captain Amarinder Singh’s newly launched political party Punjab Lok Congress has joined hand with the BJP and expressed confidence in getting a mandate in the northern state.

"The alliance will definitely, 101 percent win the elections. Only seat-sharing talks are going on. We will see who will contest where, our criteria for seat selection is purely winnability," Singh told reporters following BJP's Punjab in-charge and Union minister Gajendra Shekhawat in December 2021.

In Goa, the BJP faces a challenge from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Trinamool Congress (TMC) apart from Congress. In 2017, Congress had won the maximum number of votes across 17 out of 40 seats. The BJP, however, formed the government by allying with independents and regional parties.

Uttarakhand will also see Congress, AAP and BJP at loggerheads. The ruling BJP last year changed chief ministers twice in less than six months following infighting. While Tirath Singh Rawat replaced Trivendra Singh Rawat in March, Pushkar Singh Dhami was elevated to the post in July.

During the 2017 assembly elections , Congress had emerged as the single largest party to win 28 seats in Manipur. But, similar to Goa, BJP formed an alliance with regional parties to form the government.

This is the third round of assembly elections that will take place during the COVID-19. Prior to this polls were held in Bihar in October-November in 2020, followed by elections in the eastern states of West Bengal and Assam and southern states of Puducherry, Tamil Nadu, and Kerala in March-April 2021.

The top poll body had laid out special COVID-19 protocols to conduct the polling exercise owing to the pandemic.