Politics
Election Commission to announce Delhi poll dates today
Updated : January 06, 2020 01:31 PM IST
The tenure of Arvind Kejriwal as the Chief Minister of Delhi is ending next month.
The Aam Aadmi Party came to power in February 2015 sweeping 67 of the 70 Assembly seats.
