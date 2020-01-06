Election Commission to announce Delhi poll dates today

The Election Commission will announce the schedule for the Delhi Assembly elections on Monday, the poll body said.

The tenure of Arvind Kejriwal as the Chief Minister of Delhi is ending next month. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) came to power in February 2015 sweeping 67 of the 70 Assembly seats here.

Earlier, reports had stated that the election schedule for the Delhi polls could be announced by January 10.