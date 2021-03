The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Sunday ruled out an attack on West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee during her campaign in Nandigram on Wednesday.

The EC, in its report, said that Injuries sustained by West Bengal CM are the result of lapse on part of her security personnel in charge.

On Saturday, the ECI found the report submitted by the West Bengal government on the alleged attack on Mamata Banerjee in Nandigram on March 10 as "sketchy" and asked Chief Secretary Alapan Bandyopadhyay to elaborate it.

Banerjee had claimed that she fell down and sustained injuries on her left leg and waist after being allegedly pushed by unidentified people while she was campaigning in the Nandigram Assembly segment on Wednesday evening after filing her nomination from the constituency.

"I was standing outside my car with the door open. I was going to a temple there to offer my prayers. Few people came around my car and pushed the door. The door hit my leg," she said.