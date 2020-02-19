#TelecomAGRDues#Coronavirus#Budget2020
Election Commission makes fresh push for electoral reforms with Law Ministry

Updated : February 19, 2020 09:05 AM IST

In a meeting with Legislative Secretary G Narayan Raju, CEC Sunil Arora and fellow Commissioners Ashok Lavasa and Sushil Chandra also discussed linking of voters list or electoral roll with Aadhaar numbers to clean up duplicate entries.
A statement by the Election Commission said Arora reminded the Law Ministry brass that there are more than 40 different proposals of electoral reforms which are "pending since long".
While the Law Ministry is the administrative ministry for the EC, the Legislative Department is the nodal unit for issues related to the poll panel.
