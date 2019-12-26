Election Commission likely to announce Delhi poll dates today

Anticipation for the declaration of poll dates for the Delhi Assembly elections has been heightened after the Election Commission began a series of meetings on Thursday to decide on the dates.

The development comes as the term of the current assembly is to expire in February.

"There will be a series of meetings to decide on the poll dates for the 70-member Delhi Assembly and the announcement would be made after lunch on Thursday," an EC official was quoted as saying by a news agency.

Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora and Election Commissioners Ashok Lavasa and Sushil Chandra were present in the first round of the meeting along with other senior officials. The meeting began at 10 am at the Election Commission office.

Earlier, reports had stated that the election schedule for the Delhi polls could be announced by January 10.

