Election Commission lifts ban on victory processions

By PTI  IST (Updated)
The poll panel said that keeping the present status of COVID-19 in these states in mind, it had decided to relax the guidelines on victory processions during and after the counting and had withdrawn the blanket ban on victory processions.

The Election Commission on Thursday lifted the ban on victory processions during the counting of votes and declaration of results in the five states – Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur -- where elections were recently held.
While announcing the poll schedule for the five states, the Election Commission had issued guidelines to regulate various aspects of elections, including victory processions amid the pandemic. "During the period of elections, as the COVID-19 situation improved, the Commission gradually relaxed the norms concerning electioneering, in consultation with the Union
Health Ministry and state governments," the poll panel’s statement said.
The relaxation will be subject to existing instructions of state disaster management authorities and preventive measures imposed by concerned district authorities, it added.
First Published:  IST
