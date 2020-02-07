Associate Partners
HDFC Life mitsubishi
#Budget2020#Coronavirus#Vistara
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Politics
Politics

Election Commission issues show-cause notice to Arvind Kejriwal for Hindu-Muslim jibe at opposition

Updated : February 07, 2020 11:06 PM IST

Arvind Kejriwal has been asked to respond to the notice before 5.00 pm on Saturday, the day of polling in Delhi.
The video purportedly shows that other parties and media are allegedly talking of "Hindu-Muslim", "CAA" and "mandir-masjid", but Kejriwal was talking of development, schools and women safety.
The EC on Wednesday condemned Kejriwal for promising mohalla clinics at all city courts.
Election Commission issues show-cause notice to Arvind Kejriwal for Hindu-Muslim jibe at opposition

You May Also Like

Tata Steel slips into red, posts Q3 loss of Rs 1,228 crore

Tata Steel slips into red, posts Q3 loss of Rs 1,228 crore

Yes Bank gets shareholder nod to hike authorised share cap to Rs 1,100 crore

Yes Bank gets shareholder nod to hike authorised share cap to Rs 1,100 crore

IPO-bound LIC increases market share at 78%, new business premium crosses Rs 1.5 lakh crore

IPO-bound LIC increases market share at 78%, new business premium crosses Rs 1.5 lakh crore

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement