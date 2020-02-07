Politics

Election Commission issues show-cause notice to Arvind Kejriwal for Hindu-Muslim jibe at opposition

Updated : February 07, 2020 11:06 PM IST

Arvind Kejriwal has been asked to respond to the notice before 5.00 pm on Saturday, the day of polling in Delhi.

The video purportedly shows that other parties and media are allegedly talking of "Hindu-Muslim", "CAA" and "mandir-masjid", but Kejriwal was talking of development, schools and women safety.