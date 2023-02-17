In a setback for Uddhav Thackeray, the Election Commission of India on Friday today ordered that the party name "Shiv Sena" and the party symbol “Bow and Arrow” will be retained by the Eknath Shinde faction.

In a setback for Uddhav Thackeray, the Election Commission of India (ECI) on Friday today ordered that the party name "Shiv Sena" and the party symbol “Bow and Arrow” will be retained by the Eknath Shinde faction.

The Election Commission observed that the current constitution of the Shiv Sena (Uddhav faction) is undemocratic. It said the party has been mutilated to undemocratically appoint people from a coterie as office bearers without any election at all. "Such party structures fail to inspire confidence."

Further, the Election Commission observed that the constitution of Shiv Sena amended in 2018 is not given to the Election Commission of India. Amendments had undone the act of introducing democratic norms in the Party Constitution of 1999, brought by the late Balasaheb Thackeray at the insistence of the Commission.

Last year, the Election Commission has barred the Shiv Sena factions led by Uddhav Thackeray and Eknath Shinde from using the party name and its election symbol in the Andheri East assembly bypoll.

However, Election Commission had allotted the name 'Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena' to the Eknath Shinde faction and 'Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray)’ to the Uddhav Thackeray-led faction for the Andheri East assembly by-poll slated for November 3.

The apex poll panel allotted the flaming torch as the party symbol for the Thackeray faction but has yet to allot a symbol to the Shinde faction. Instead, the ECI asked Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena to submit a fresh list of symbols.

Shinde had raised the banner of revolt against Thackeray, accusing him of entering into an "unnatural alliance" with Congress and NCP. Over 40 of the Shiv Sena's 55 MLAs had supported Shinde, forcing the resignation of Thackeray as Maharashtra CM.

Following Thackeray's resignation as chief minister of the Shiv Sena-Nationalist Congress Party-Congress coalition, Shinde became chief minister with the support of the Bharatiya Janata Party in June.