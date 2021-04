The Election Commission of India on Tuesday banned all victory processions on or after the day of the counting of votes, on May 2, amid a spike in COVID-19 cases. Results of four states and a UT -- West Bengal, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Assam and Puducherry will be declared on May 2, Sunday.

"No victory procession after the counting on May 2 shall be permissible. Not more than two persons shall be allowed to accompany the winning candidate or his/her authorised representative receive the certificate of election from the Returning Officer concerned," the Commission said.

The development took place a day after the Madras High Court on Monday said that the EC must be held "singularly responsible" for the second wave of COVID-19 infections across India.

"You are singularly responsible for the second wave of COVID-19," said Madras HC Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee, in an oral observation directed at the Election Commission.

India has reported 3,23,144 new cases with the total number of cases crossing the 1.75 crore mark, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday. The total number of cases rose to 1,76,36,307 and the number of active cases at 28,82,204, the data updated at 8 am showed.

As many as 2771 fatalities were registered, taking the death toll to 1,97,894, the data stated.

