Eknath Shinde was sworn in as the 20th chief minister of Maharashtra on Thursday. Former CM Devendra Fadnavis also took the oath of office, as Shinde's deputy.

Shinde and Fadnavis met Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari to stake claim to form a government in Maharashtra. Fadnavis later announced that Shinde would be the new CM of the state.

During a press conference earlier in the day, Fadnavis said that in 2019, it was expected that BJP and Shiv Sena would come together to form the government in Maharashtra. "The people's mandate was insulted and the government was formed with anti-Hindu parties. Last two-and-a-half years of the MVA government were full of corrupt practices," Fadnavis had said, adding that they also have the support of 16 independent MLAs.

Former CM Uddhav Thackeray, in a live address to the people on Wednesday night, announced that he was resigning from his post and as an MLC. Thackeray's decision came just after the Supreme Court refused to stay Koshyari's directive to Thackeray face a floor test in the assembly on Thursday.

After his announcement, Thackeray left for the governor's official residence, where he submitted his resignation.

.Thacerkay's resignation capped a week-long drama of resort politics, where rebel Shiv Sena MLAs led by minister Eknath Shinde camped in luxury hotels and hopped on chartered jets from Mumbai to Surat and Guwahati, before landing in Goa on Wednesday night.

Shinde reached Mumbai on Tuesday afternoon, while the rebel MLAs supporting him are still in Goa.