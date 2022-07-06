Eknath Shinde vs Uddhav Thackeray for Shiv Sena will be a long battle

After successfully leading a camp of rebel MLAs and recording a thumping win in the floor test, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's next fight is for claiming the legacy of Shiv Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray and the Shiv Sena party symbol.

The fight now is — who's the real Shiv Sena between former chief minister Uddhav Thackeray and Shinde. Shinde enjoys the majority of 40 MLAs and the Thackeray camp is left with just 15 MLAs, and the former is leading the legislative party.

Ahead of the floor test, Speaker Rahul Navrekar had recognised chief whip Bharat Gogawale, nominated by the Shinde camp. Barring Aditya Thackeray, all 14 MLAs have been named for disqualification for violating the party whip and voting against the Shinde government.

Gogawale had said that Aaditya Thackeray's name was not given for disqualification out of respect for Balasaheb Thackeray and that CM Shinde would take a call.

On the other hand, the chief whip of Thackeray's faction, Sunil Prabhu, has also issued a statement. He has claimed that according to the 10th Schedule of the Constitution only the original political party or the person authorised by it has the right to issue a whip and the legislative party can not issue one.

The 10th Schedule says an MP or MLA is disqualified if he violates the party whip. Shinde is the leader of the legislative party and not the party which is recognised, authorised and given the symbol of bow and arrow. The original party is still with Thackeray.

Apart from the Consitution, there is also Shiv Sena's constitution which has to be looked into before arriving at a decision.

Battle for Shiv Sena party symbol

The battle for the party symbol will be a long one. Similar to the one that happened in Tamil Nadu for AIADMK's two leaves party symbol. With this battle and numbers on Shinde's side, there are chances of more MLAs deserting Thackeray.

According to the Election Symbols (Reservation and Allotment) Order, 1968, the Election Commission can rule in favour of a party’s breakaway faction and allow it to take on the party symbol, or not, or neither, after taking into account "all the available facts and circumstances of the case and hearing such representatives of the sections or groups and other persons as desire to be heard".

"The decision of the Commission shall be binding on all such rivals or groups," it adds. It is also to be noted that a legislative party with a two-third majority has to be merged with another party or it may face disqualification.

In the case of Shinde, the only option is the Bharatiya Janata Party. "Shinde cannot go back to Uddhav Thackeray as he is a rebel, ambitious leader. His real test will be the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) polls. He is a strong leader in Thane but not a pan-Maharashtra leader," political analyst Surendra Jondhale says.

The ball is in the Election Commission's court. In the case of the feud in the Lok Janshakti Party after Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan's demise, the EC had frozen the bungalow party symbol.

While Chirag Paswan’s bloc is known as Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), the Pashupati Paras-led faction is called the Rashtriya Lok Janshakti Party. The EC had allotted a helicopter to as Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), and a sewing machine symbol to the Rashtriya Lok Janshakti Party.

"The battle won't be resolved soon. It will be fought in court and not a matter of one hearing. If EC freezes the Shiv Sena party symbol, then it will also be seen as the arm of the BJP government as many believe that the saffron party wants to demolish Shiv Sena," says political analyst Sanjay Jog.

Too early to say

Political analysts have also said a lot will depend on the Supreme Court verdict on the disqualification plea from both camps posted for July 11. "It is too early to say anything. There is a breach of Constitutional position. Let the top court decide on the plea before ascertaining who is the real Shiv Sena," Jondhale says.

The Uddhav camp has issued a notice for the disqualification of 16 MLAs of the Shinde camp and the matter is pending in the apex court.

Shinde camp had the advantage of having the Speaker from their government and he had elected the chief minister as the leader of the legislative party and Gogawale as the chief whip overruling Thackeray's nomination of Ajay Chaudhary as leader of the legislative party and Sunil Prabhu as the chief whip.