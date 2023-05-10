A five-judge Constitution Bench of Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and Justices MR Shah, Krishna Murari, Hima Kohli and P S Narasimha have heard the case and are likely to deliver the verdict in a batch of petitions concerning the state’s political crisis.

The Supreme Court of India is expected to deliver its verdict in several petitions related to the Maharashtra political crisis that resulted in Eknath Shinde leading a breakaway faction of Shiv Sena MLAs to form a coalition government with the BJP after toppling the Uddhav Thackeray-led MVA alliance government.

Here’s the list of issues on which arguments were made in the Supreme Court hearings:

Validity of former Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari’s decision to ask former Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to face a floor test.

Validity of the Governor's decision to ask rebel faction leader Eknath Shinde to take oath as Chief Minister.

Power of the Speaker to act under the 10th schedule of the Constitution and whether he could be incapacitated from acting under anti-defection law if a notice seeking his removal from the office is pending.

Which faction of a political party can claim to be the real political party in case of a split within the MLAs (legislative wing) of the party.

Whether the 2016 Supreme Court judgment by a five-judge Constitution Bench in the Nabam Rebia case (relating to the 2016 political crisis in Arunachal Pradesh), which had ruled that a Speaker stands disabled to act under the 10th Schedule to curb defection, requires to be revisited and referred to a seven-judge bench.

The apex court, while concluding the hearing, raised the question as to whether it could reinstate a Chief Minister who had resigned without facing the floor test. The Bench continued questioning the powers of the Governor to call a floor test.

The case started following the split of the Shiv Sena into two factions, one led by Thackeray and the other by Shinde, who later replaced the former as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra in June 2022.

On February 17, 2023, the Election Commission (EC) recognised the Shinde faction as the real Shiv Sena based on the majority in the Maharashtra Assembly. The Shinde faction has 40 MLAs in the Assembly as against the Thackeray faction's 15.