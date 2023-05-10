English
Eknath Shinde Uddhav Thackeray battle: SC to deliver verdict on Maharashtra political crisis tomorrow

Eknath Shinde-Uddhav Thackeray battle: SC to deliver verdict on Maharashtra political crisis tomorrow

Eknath Shinde-Uddhav Thackeray battle: SC to deliver verdict on Maharashtra political crisis tomorrow
By CNBCTV18.com May 10, 2023 5:59:05 PM IST (Published)

A five-judge Constitution Bench of Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and Justices MR Shah, Krishna Murari, Hima Kohli and P S Narasimha have heard the case and are likely to deliver the verdict in a batch of petitions concerning the state’s political crisis.

The Supreme Court of India is expected to deliver its verdict in several petitions related to the Maharashtra political crisis that resulted in Eknath Shinde leading a breakaway faction of Shiv Sena MLAs to form a coalition government with the BJP after toppling the Uddhav Thackeray-led MVA alliance government.

A five-judge Constitution Bench of Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and Justices MR Shah, Krishna Murari, Hima Kohli and P S Narasimha had heard the case and are likely to deliver the verdict in a batch of petitions concerning the state’s political crisis.
Here’s the list of issues on which arguments were made in the Supreme Court hearings:
