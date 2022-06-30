In a dramatic turn of events, Thane MLA Eknath Shinde will take oath as the new chief minister of Maharashtra at 7:30 pm on Thursday. It was widely believed that Bharatiya Janata Party leader Devendra Fadnavis will take oath as the chief minister for the third time.

The announcement was made during a joint presser by Shinde and Fadnavis after meeting Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari.

Only Shinde will take oath on Thursday and the Cabinet expansion will happen after. The new Cabinet will have ministers from Shinde camp and BJP while Fadnavis will stay out of the government.

Here are the top 10 developments from the joint press conference:

- Eknath Shinde will be the new chief minister of Maharashtra, swearing-in ceremony at 7:30 PM on Thursday, June 30. "I will not betray the faith Fadnavis has placed in me."

- Devendra Fadnavis will stay out of the government. "I will be out of government but will ensure smooth functioning of the government which is coming as an alternative after Uddhav Thackeray resigned."

- Shinde alone will take the oath. MLAs supporting him are camping in Goa.

- After the swearing-in ceremony, the cabinet expansion will be undertaken, and the Shinde camp and BJP leaders will take the oath.

- Uddhav Thackeray aligned with parties (Congress and NCP) whom (Sena founder) Bal Thackeray opposed all his life, says Fadnavis.

- The MVA government led by Uddhav Thackeray, in alliance with NCP and Congress was full of corrupt practices, says Fadnavis.

- Apart from the BJP, the Shinde government enjoys the support of 16 Independent MLAs.

- The decision that we have taken is committed to Balasaheb's Hindutva and for the development work in the constituencies of our MLAs. We have 50 MLAs with us, says Shinde.

- Shiv Sena formed an alliance with those who are against Hindutva and Savarkar. Shiv Sena insulted the mandate of the people, says Fadnavis.

- Shiv Sena MLAs were facing problems in their constituencies as the MVA allies were hurting their prospects, says Fadnavis.