Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena will 'leave' Maharashtra government if NCP joins BJP coalition

Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena will ‘leave’ Maharashtra government if NCP joins BJP coalition

Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena will ‘leave’ Maharashtra government if NCP joins BJP coalition
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
By CNBCTV18.com Apr 19, 2023 7:30:09 PM IST (Published)

The Shiv Sena led by Eknath Shinde has said that it will not be part of the government if Ajit Pawar brings NCP MLAs into the current coalition comprising BJP and Shiv Sena after reports suggested that Pawar might join the BJP.

Intense speculation has been rife about the key political move, despite Ajit Pawar refuting reports. He had on Tuesday removed the on Wednesday called a meeting of senior NCP MLAs.
Shiv Sena spokesperson Sanjay Shirsat bluntly refused the idea of going with NCP, saying it was "a party that betrays".
"Our policy is clear about it. The NCP is a party which betrays. We will not be with the NCP even in power. If the BJP takes NCP with them, Maharashtra will not like it. We decided to move out (of the earlier undivided Shiv Sena led by Uddhav Thackeray) because people didn't like us going with the Congress and NCP," he said.
Also read:
 Ajit Pawar calls meeting of NCP leaders day after dismissing rumours of joining BJP
Shirsat noted that they had left the previous Maha Vikas Aghadi government comprising Congress and NCP and led by Uddhav Thackeray because of this reason.
"We left the Congress-NCP (government) because we didn't want to be with them. Ajit Pawar doesn't have a free hand there. Therefore, if he leaves the NCP, we will welcome him. If he comes along with along with a group of NCP (leaders), we will not be in the government," the Shiv Sena leader said.
Shirsat claimed that Ajit Pawar was upset after his son Parth Pawar lost the 2019 Lok Sabha poll from Maval constituency in Maharashtra.
(Edited by : Pradeep John)
