Eknath Shinde will remain Maharashtra CM, Ajit Pawar told, say BJP sources

Eknath Shinde will remain Maharashtra CM, Ajit Pawar told, say BJP sources

By Santia Gora  Jul 3, 2023 7:52:13 PM IST (Published)

On the future of former Chief Minister and now Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis in the state politics, sources said that he is unlikely to be moved to the centre.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has clarified to the newly inducted Deputy Chief Minister in the Maharashtra government Ajit Pawar of NCP that Shiv Sena's Eknath Shinde will continue as the Chief Minister of the coalition government, sources informed CNBC-TV18 as both factions led by Sharad Pawar and his nephew Ajit traded sackings on Monday evening.

Sources claimed that the BJP high command will later decide on the Chief Ministerial face in the 2024 assembly elections. Sources closer to the development also informed that a discussion on the portfolio allocation of the newly appointed ministers will take place today itself.
BJP sources added that unlike the short-lived 2019 rebellion, Ajit Pawar doesn't have Sharad Pawar's blessings this time. Also, NCP President Pawar had categorically rejected Ajit’s suggestions that his move had his blessings and sacked the party's working president Praful Patel and Lok Sabha MP Sunil Tatkare for taking part in “anti-party activities” and aligning themselves with Baramati MLA-led faction.
