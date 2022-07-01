Key political developments in Maharashtra in less than 24 hrs after Eknath Shinde became CM

Thane MLA Eknath Shinde was sworn in as Maharashtra Chief Minister, while Bharatiya Janata Party leader Devendra Fadnavis took oath as Deputy Chief Minister on Thursday evening. Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari administered the oath of office at Raj Bhavan in south Mumbai.

But the 24 hours since have seen several political developments, leading to a change in the power structure. Both the camps are hitting out at each other in this power struggle.

Here are the top political developments in the state:

Had Amit Shah allowed a Shiv Sena CM for 2.5 years, there would never be a MVA govt, says Uddhav

"About what happened yesterday, I had told Amit Shah earlier as well that there should be a Shiv Sena CM for 2.5 years (during the Shiv Sena-BJP alliance). Had they done this earlier, there would've been no Maha Vikas Aghadi," adds Thackeray.

Uddhav camp moves SC seeking disqualification of Shinde, 15 MLAs

Shiv Sena Chief Whip Sunil Prabhu moved the Supreme Court seeking suspension from the House, of Maharashtra Chief Minister Shinde and 15 other MLAs against whom disqualification petitions are filed, till a final decision is taken on their disqualification. The apex court will hear the matter on July 11.

I-T department sends notice to Sharad Pawar

The income tax department has sent a notice to NCP chief Sharad Pawar in connection with poll affidavits filed in 2004, 2009, 2014, and 2020.

Sanjay Raut appears before ED in Patra Chawl land scam

Uddhav Thackeray camp spokesperson Sanjay Raut appeared before the Enforcement Directorate in connection with the Patra Chawl land scam case. "I am a fearless person because I've never done anything wrong in my life. If at all this is political, we will get to know that later. Right now, I feel I am going to a neutral agency and trust them completely," he said.

Shinde-Fadnavis govt seeks to shift Metro-3 car shed back to Aarey Colony

The new government overturned the previous MVA government's decision of relocating the proposed Mumbai Metro Line-3 car shed from Aarey Colony. Soon after the swearing-in ceremony, Fadnavis directed the state Advocate General and the administration to submit a proposal on building the Metro-3 car shed in Aarey Colony instead of Kanjurmarg.

Shinde-Fadnavis govt revives Jalyukt scheme

During the first state cabinet meeting, Fadnavis directed a revival of the Jalyukt Shivar Scheme, which was discontinued by the Thackeray government on charges of corruption. This water conservation scheme was the Fadnavis government's flagship programme.