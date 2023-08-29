Eknath Shinde direct officials to speed up key infrastructure projects in Maharashtra

2 Min Read
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Tuesday directed officials to speed up key infrastructure projects in the state, a release by the Chief Minister Office (CMO) said on Tuesday.
As per the details put out, a detailed review of the projects such as Metro corridors in Mumbai, Pune and Nagpur and irrigation works was discussed. Upcoming projects in Mumbai and nearby areas like Eastern Expressway and Western Expressway were also brought up.
"If these works are started in time, it will help the citizens of the state along with the industrial expansion as well as the development of the rural areas," said the release quoting CM Shinde.
The CM also directed the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to carry out a survey to use the new concept of twin tunnels and asked the civic body to install grade separators in the city to solve traffic congestion problems.
The two Deputy CMs of Maharashtra - Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar along with Chief Secretary Manoj Saunik marked their presence at the review meeting at the war room in Mantralaya, the headquarters of the state government.
-With inputs from PTI
First Published: Aug 29, 2023 7:16 PM IST
