Eight Apache attack helicopters to be inducted into IAF at Pathankot on Tuesday
Updated : September 02, 2019 12:18 PM IST
The IAF had signed a multi-billion dollar contract with the US government and Boeing Ltd in September 2015 for 22 Apache helicopters.
The AH-64E Apache is one of the world's most advanced multi-role combat helicopters and is flown by the US Army.
By 2020, the IAF will operate a fleet of 22 Apaches.
