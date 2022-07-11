Edappadi K Palaniswami (EPS) was on Monday appointed as the interim general secretary of the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK), thus ending the dual leadership in the party. In its first, ES has expelled O Panneerselvam, who had moved the court to stall the crucial General Council meeting of the party.

The General Council adopted resolutions for reviving the general secretary post and to ensure electing a person for the post by the primary members of the party. The election will be held 4 months from now.

The General Council Meeting also adopted a resolution demanding Bharat Ratna for Periyar, MG Ramachandran (MGR) and J Jayalalitha.

The party has terminated the coordinator and joint coordinator posts. It has decided to create a Deputy General Secretary post, who will be selected by party's General Secretary.

Earlier, the Madras High Court on Monday rejected a plea from Panneerselvam to stay the conduct of the general council meeting of the party at a marriage hall on July 11. Justice Krishnan Ramaswamy delivered the verdict on Monday morning, which allowed the EPS faction to hold the GC meet, the supreme decision making body of the main opposition party in Tamil Nadu.

Ahead of the meeting, supporters of Palaniswami and Panneerselvam clashed outside the party headquarters, police said. Some persons were seen hurling stones at each other and some damaging vehicles parked nearby, as per TV visuals. Dome men were also seen forcing their way into the party office by breaking open the doors. Later, Panneerselvam arrived at the party office, flanked by his supporters including R Vaithilingam and Manoj Pandian.

Panneerselvam greeted his supporters from a portico and also waved the party flag. There were "Ayya OPS vazhga" (hail OPS sir) slogans by his supporters.