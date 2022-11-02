Mini
The ED had earlier arrested his political aide Pankaj Mishra and two others in this case. The agency has said it has "identified" proceeds of crimes relating to illegal mining in the state to the tune of more than Rs 1,000 crore till now.
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday summoned Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren in the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) case in connection with illegal mining. Soren is expected to appear before the probe agency sleuths on November 3.
Recommended ArticlesView All
Unemployment rate rises, hiring slows in October — Rural Indians lose more jobs than urban
IST3 Min(s) Read
Indian startups hiring fewer senior staffers as gig workers muscle in: Razorpay report
IST3 Min(s) Read
Gold prices: Will likely Fed rate hike add sparkle to yellow metal?
IST3 Min(s) Read
Decoding rule 132 of income tax and how it impacts you
IST3 Min(s) Read
#Breaking | The enforcement directorate (ED) has summoned #Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren@dprakashbjp, BJP shares his views@toyasingh @Ashish_Mehrishi pic.twitter.com/NOH7iX2BEL— News18 (@CNNnews18) November 2, 2022
The agency wants to question and record his statement under the PMLA, they said.
The ED had earlier arrested his political aide Pankaj Mishra and two others in this case.
The agency has said it has "identified" proceeds of crimes relating to illegal mining in the state to the tune of more than Rs 1,000 crore till now.
The ED probe began after the agency raided Mishra and his alleged associates on July 8, covering 19 locations in Sahibganj, Barhait, Rajmahal, Mirza Chauki and Barharwa in Jharkhand in the case linked to alleged instances of illegal mining and extortion.
With inputs from PTI
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!