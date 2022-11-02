By CNBCTV18.com

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday summoned Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren in the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) case in connection with illegal mining. Soren is expected to appear before the probe agency sleuths on November 3.

The agency wants to question and record his statement under the PMLA, they said.

The ED had earlier arrested his political aide Pankaj Mishra and two others in this case.

The agency has said it has "identified" proceeds of crimes relating to illegal mining in the state to the tune of more than Rs 1,000 crore till now.

The ED probe began after the agency raided Mishra and his alleged associates on July 8, covering 19 locations in Sahibganj, Barhait, Rajmahal, Mirza Chauki and Barharwa in Jharkhand in the case linked to alleged instances of illegal mining and extortion.

With inputs from PTI