ED names KCR’s daughter Kavitha in report on Delhi liquor policy case

A court filing said AAP leader Vijay Nair received Rs 100 crore in “kickbacks" from a ‘South group’ controlled by Sarath Reddy, K Kavitha and Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy” through one accused Amit Arora

For the first time, the Enforcement Directorate has named Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao’s daughter Kalvakuntla Kavitha in a court filing related to the Delhi liquor policy case, involving leaders of the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

In the remand report for Amit Arora, one of the accused in the Delhi excise policy scam and a close aide of Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, the ED alleged that the businessman tried to contact 35 people in the past year, including K Kavitha, whom he called 10 times.

Kavitha is a member of the legislative council in Telangana and the daughter of TRS founder K Chandrashekar Rao.

The probe agency alleged that Kavitha communicated with Arora using fancy numbers. The TRS MLC is said to have used two SIMS and changed her IMEI 10 times during the period. The phones recovered by the probe agency had data “deleted/formatted", the ED told the court, News18 reported.

Kavitha strongly refuted the allegations and said she and her party leaders who have come under the radar of the central probe agency are ready to face any inquiry.

“We state that we will face any kind of inquiry. If the agencies come and ask us questions we will certainly answer. But tarnishing leaders’ images by giving selective leaks to the media, people will refute it,” PTI quoted Kavitha as saying.

According to her, the move was aimed at destabilising the ruling TRS party in Telangana. She said the “ED always reaches before Modi” in poll-bound states.

Arora’s remand report suggested that arrested AAP leader Vijay Nair received Rs 100 crore in “kickbacks" from a ‘South group’ controlled by Sarath Reddy, K Kavitha and Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy”.

The agency alleged that the kickbacks were received by Nair on behalf of AAP leaders from various persons including Amit Arora. This information was allegedly “disclosed" by Arora during the recording of his statement.