ED finds 'financial link' between PFI and anti-CAA protests; organisation denies
Updated : January 28, 2020 12:05 AM IST
The sources told PTI a total amount of Rs 120 crore, credited to bank accounts linked to the PFI, are under the ED's scanner.
The sources claimed that these dubious deposits were either made in cash or through the immediate payment service.
Quoting the ED findings, the sources said, the withdrawal of money from the bank accounts linked to PFI and its related entities had a "direct correlation" with the violent demonstrations against the CAA.
