Ahead of Punjab polls, ED arrests CM Channi's nephew in money laundering case

The Enforcement Directorate has arrested Bhupinder Singh Honey, nephew of Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi, in a money laundering case linked to alleged illegal sand mining in the border state, officials said.

Honey was arrested under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) late Thursday night, the officials added.

Honey is the son of Channi's sister-in-law. On January 18, the agency had raided his premises and claimed to have seized about Rs 8 crore cash. The development comes just 15 days ahead of the Punjab Assembly polls.

#WATCH | Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi's nephew Bhupinder Singh Honey arrested by Enforcement Directorate (ED) from Jalandhar on Thursday evening following day-long questioning in an illegal sand mining case: Sources pic.twitter.com/6ciwmY1mhX — ANI (@ANI) February 4, 2022

SAD leader Bikram S Majithia reacted to Channi's nephew's arrest by saying, "Channi has only cared about Channi, Honey & money. Initially, money was seized, then Honey was arrested, and now is the turn of Channi."

Earlier this week, Channi submitted his nomination papers from the Bhadaur (SC) seat in the Barnala district. He is contesting from two seats this election - Bhadaur and from his home turf Chamkaur Sahib seat.

Voting for Punjab's 117 Assembly seats will be held on February 20 and the counting will take place on March 10.

With inputs from PTI