ED arrests MP CM Kamal Nath's nephew Ratul Puri in Rs 354 crore bank loan fraud case
Updated : August 20, 2019 09:35 AM IST
The CBI had booked Puri and others in connection with the bank fraud case, officials said on Sunday.
The CBI on Sunday had also carried out searches at six locations, including the residences and offices of the accused directors.
