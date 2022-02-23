ED arrests Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik in money laundering case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) today arrested Maharashtra's Minority Affairs Minister Nawab Malik in in a money-laundering probe linked to the activities of fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim and his aides, officials in the know said. The 62-year-old Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader was taken into custody after he was questioned for about five hours at the ED office in south Mumbai's Ballard Estate area since around 8 AM.

His statement was recorded under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) and he was arrested under the same provisions as he was evasive in his replies, the officials said. His party said he was taken by the ED from his residence at around 6 am.

Malik appeared defiant as he stepped out of the ED office after being questioned for eight hours. Waving to media personnel gathered there, Malik said, "We will fight and win. We won't bow down."

Malik was then taken by ED officials in a vehicle for medical check-up, sources said.

Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole criticised ED action, calling it "an act of revenge" by the BJP, which he accused of "anti-people" policies and "arrogance of power".

NCP MP Supriya Sule said, "It is unfortunate that the Centre is using its machinery against the BJP's political rivals in a suppressive manner. It was expected, Nawab Bhai too had expected this."

NCP workers, meanwhile, staged a protest near the party's headquarters, located close to the Enforcement Directorate's (ED) office, in south Mumbai.