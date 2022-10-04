EC seeks to mandate providing information to voters on financial viability of election promises

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini The remarks came as the EC found that declarations were routine, ambiguous, and do not provide adequate information to voters. The EC said that it cannot overlook inadequate disclosures on election promises.

The Election Commission on Tuesday wrote to political parties seeking to mandate providing authentic information to voters to assess the financial viability of their election promises.

"The Commission desires to solicit the views of political parties before proceeding with the proposed amendment. Kindly convey the views of your party in this regard by October 19. If no response is received by then it will be presumed that your party has nothing specific to say on the proposed amendment in the MCC," the EC has said in a letter to political parties.

As per the Model Code of Conduct guidelines 2015, the political parties are required to explain the rationale for and the possible ways and means to finance election promises.

The EC has prescribed a standardised disclosure proforma with minute details to capture standard parameters as used by the financial controller (FC), Reserve Bank of India, Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management (FRBM), Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG), and in Budgets.

As per the proforma, parties to declare quantification of physical coverage, financial implications of the promises, and availability of the financial resources