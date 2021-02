The Election Commission will announce the schedule for Assembly elections in West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Asssam and Union Territory of Puducherry on Friday. The announcement would be made in a press conference at 4:30 PM.

The term of Assemblies West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Assam will end in May and June. Puducherry is under the President's Rule after the Congress-led government lost the vote of confidence in the Assembly following a spate of resignation by party MLAs, pushing the government into the minority.

Earlier this month, the EC had said that the polling time will be extended by an hour in view of social distancing norms to be followed in the times of COVID-19. Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora had said the decision is taken after several political parties recommended it.