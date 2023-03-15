EC tells SC it cannot be made party to Shiv Sena dispute. This is why

The Election Commission on Wednesday told the Supreme Court that it cannot be made party to the trial in the dispute over the Shiv Sena's bow & arrow symbol and name as it had passed the order to award the same to the Eknath Shinde camp in a quasi-judicial capacity.

The Election Commission on Wednesday told the Supreme Court that it cannot be made party to the trial in the dispute over the Shiv Sena's bow & arrow symbol and name as it had passed the order to award the same to the Eknath Shinde camp in a quasi-judicial capacity.

"The order of the Election Commission was passed not in an administrative capacity of the Commission but in a quasi-judicial capacity under Para 15 of the Symbols order and thus it has no contentions to make on merits of the case as the order is a well reasoned order and covers all the issues raised by the Petitioner," the EC’s affidavit before the Supreme Court said.

It also told the court that the SC itself had in a number of cases held that where an order passed by a quasi-judicial body is under challenge before an appellate court, "such a body need not be arrayed as a party to the appeal."

"Thus ECI has no submission to make on merits of the case," it said.

Uddhav Thackeray had moved the SC after the Election Commission awarded the Shinde camp the bow and arrow symbol and the name. Uddhav’s camp has been given the name "Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray)" and the symbol "flaming torch".

The symbol and name will be key factor in the upcoming civic polls in Maharashtra. Uddhav Thackeray has asked his supporters to vote for NCP, its ally led by Sharad Pawar in the upcoming elections.

On the reasons to accord the symbol and name to the Shinde camp, EC said it could not rely on the claims of majority made by bot the factions and so, it went by the majority in the legislature and found the Shinde camp to be in majority.

Shinde faction was found to have 40 MLAs against Thackeray’s 15 and the former had the support of 13 MPs against the latter’s 5.