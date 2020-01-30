Politics
EC hands campaigning ban on BJP's Anurag Thakur and Parvesh Verma for provocative speeches
Updated : January 30, 2020 03:17 PM IST
The bans come into effect from 5 pm on January 30.
Earlier, the commission had asked the BJP to remove the duo from its star campaigner list for the Delhi election.
