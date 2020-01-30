EC hands campaigning ban on BJP's Anurag Thakur and Parvesh Verma for provocative speeches

The Election Commission on Thursday slapped a 72-hour campaigning ban on Bharatiya Janata Party leader Anurag Thakur and a 96-hour ban on his party colleague Parvesh Verma for inflammatory speeches during the Delhi Assembly elections campaigning. The bans come into effect from 5 pm on January 30.

Earlier, the commission had asked the BJP to remove the duo from its star campaigner list for the Delhi election.

Thakur was recorded leading the chant "desh ke gaddaron ko, goli maaro saalon ko", which translates to "shoot the anti-nationals". The chant also has a slur.

Verma—son of former Delhi chief minister Sahib Singh—during the campaign trail had said that Muslims would “enter homes and rape sisters and daughters” if not for Prime Minister Narendra Modi and home minister Amit Shah.

Thakur and Verma join fellow party leader Kapil Mishra, a Delhi election candidate from the Model Town constituency, in being slapped with an Election Commission campaigning ban. Mishra in a religiously-charged tweet had termed the Delhi Assembly election an "India versus Pakistan contest."

Both Thakur and Verma are Lok Sabha members. The former is a junior minister in the Ministry of Finance.