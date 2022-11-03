Homepolitics news

EC to announce Gujarat Assembly poll dates at 12 noon today

EC to announce Gujarat Assembly poll dates at 12 noon today

1 Min(s) Read

By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Updated)

Mini

The term of the Gujarat Assembly ends on February 18, 2023.

The Election Commission (EC) on Thursday will announce dates for Assembly polls in Gujarat at 12 noon.

Recommended Articles

View All

BYJU’S won’t shut down Kerala office and will retain 140 laid-off employees

IST2 Min(s) Read

Twitter blue tick: How Elon Musk's move to charge $8 a month has played out so far

IST5 Min(s) Read

High fuel rates, easy loans and eased travel curbs — What will drive CV sales to one million by FY24

IST5 Min(s) Read

Ten reasons why this might be India’s breakout moment

IST4 Min(s) Read

The term of the 182-member Gujarat Assembly ends on February 18, 2023.
In the 2017 Assembly polls, the BJP had won 99 seats, and Congress 77. The Congress is facing stiff competition from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) which is projecting itself as the main challenger of the BJP.
EC notification on Gujarat polls
In October, the EC announced the poll and result dates for 68-member Himachal Pradesh. The hill state will go to elections on November 12 and the result will be announced on December 8.
The term of the Himachal Pradesh Assembly will end on January 8, 2023.
First Published:  IST
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

Assembly Elections 2022Election CommissionGujaratGujarat election 2022

Next Article

Assembly bypolls 2022: Voting begins across seven constituencies in six states — A look at seats going to polls