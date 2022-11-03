EC to announce Gujarat Assembly poll dates at 12 noon today

By CNBCTV18.com

The term of the Gujarat Assembly ends on February 18, 2023.

The Election Commission (EC) on Thursday will announce dates for Assembly polls in Gujarat at 12 noon.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, the BJP had won 99 seats, and Congress 77. The Congress is facing stiff competition from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) which is projecting itself as the main challenger of the BJP.

EC notification on Gujarat polls

In October, the EC announced the poll and result dates for 68-member Himachal Pradesh. The hill state will go to elections on November 12 and the result will be announced on December 8.

The term of the Himachal Pradesh Assembly will end on January 8, 2023.