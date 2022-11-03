Cross
    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Live TV

    Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Homepolitics News

    EC to announce Gujarat Assembly poll dates at 12 noon today

    EC to announce Gujarat Assembly poll dates at 12 noon today

    EC to announce Gujarat Assembly poll dates at 12 noon today
    Read Time
    1 Min(s) Read
    Profile image

    By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Updated)

    Mini

    The term of the Gujarat Assembly ends on February 18, 2023.

    The Election Commission (EC) on Thursday will announce dates for Assembly polls in Gujarat at 12 noon.

    Recommended Articles

    View All
    BYJU’S won’t shut down Kerala office and will retain 140 laid-off employees

    BYJU’S won’t shut down Kerala office and will retain 140 laid-off employees

    IST2 Min(s) Read

    Twitter blue tick: How Elon Musk's move to charge $8 a month has played out so far

    Twitter blue tick: How Elon Musk's move to charge $8 a month has played out so far

    IST5 Min(s) Read

    High fuel rates, easy loans and eased travel curbs — What will drive CV sales to one million by FY24

    High fuel rates, easy loans and eased travel curbs — What will drive CV sales to one million by FY24

    IST5 Min(s) Read

    Ten reasons why this might be India’s breakout moment

    Ten reasons why this might be India’s breakout moment

    IST4 Min(s) Read

    The term of the 182-member Gujarat Assembly ends on February 18, 2023.
    In the 2017 Assembly polls, the BJP had won 99 seats, and Congress 77. The Congress is facing stiff competition from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) which is projecting itself as the main challenger of the BJP.
    EC notification on Gujarat polls
    In October, the EC announced the poll and result dates for 68-member Himachal Pradesh. The hill state will go to elections on November 12 and the result will be announced on December 8.
    The term of the Himachal Pradesh Assembly will end on January 8, 2023.
    First Published:  IST
    Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

    Tags

    Assembly Elections 2022Election CommissionGujaratGujarat election 2022

    Next Article

    Assembly bypolls 2022: Voting begins across seven constituencies in six states — A look at seats going to polls

    arrow down

      Shows

      View All

      Most Read

      Market Movers

      View All
      Top GainersTop Losers
      CurrencyCommodities
      CompanyPriceChng%Chng