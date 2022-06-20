EC 'deletes' 111 non-existent political parties, cracks down on some registered ones

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on June 20 has delisted 111 registered unrecognised political parties (RUPPs) after they were found to be non-existent during physical verification.

"In the second phase of the current exercise, the Commission today decided to delete 111 additional RUPPs from the register. These 111 RUPPs, whose address of communication, was statutorily required as registration requirement under section 29A(4), ," the statement read.

The EC has initiated action against several registered political parties under sections 29A and 29C of the Representation of People Act, 1951, for claiming tax exemptions without fulfilling mandatory requirements. It has also initiated legal and criminal action against three registered political parties involved in serious financial impropriety.

Further, the commission said a list of 1,897, 2,202, and 2,351 political parties for non-submission of contribution reports in FY 2017-18, 2018-19, and 2019-20, respectively has been shared with the government for taking consequential action as per the RP Act 1951 and IT Act 1961.

The EC has further sent to the revenue department a list of 66 parties against whom action may be taken under the RPA and I-T Act for not submitting contribution reports.