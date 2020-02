The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Wednesday has written a letter to Delhi Commissioner of Police over "undesirable public statements by Rajesh Deo, DCP Crime Branch in connection with Shaheen Bagh shooter Kapil Baisala.

In the letter, the commission called for a warning to be issued to Rajesh Deo apart from ensuring that he is not assigned any work related to the upcoming Delhi elections.

The EC said Deo's conduct has "consequences" on holding "free and fair elections".

On Tuesday, Deo told reporters that Kapil Baisala, who had opened fire at Shaheen Bagh on Saturday, was an AAP member. This prompted the Aam Aadmi Party to approach the poll body against the police officer.