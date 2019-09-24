Politics
EC announces Satara Lok Sabha seat, Rajasthan assembly bypolls on October 21 along with Maharashtra assembly elections
Updated : September 24, 2019 11:57 AM IST
Satara MP from Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) Udayanraje Bhosale had recently joined the Bharatiya Janata Party after resigning from Lok Sabha.
The EC also announced the bypolls to the Khinwsar (Nagaur) and Mandawa (Jhunjhunu) assembly seats in Rajasthan will be held on October 21.
The counting will take place on October 24 when Maharashtra assembly election votes will be counted.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more