Moneycontrol Pro#AutoWoes#RakeshJhunjhunwala#IncomeTax
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Politics
Politics

Earth's future is being written in fast-melting Greenland

Updated : August 21, 2019 09:32 AM IST

New York University air and ocean scientist David Holland, who is tracking what's happening in Greenland from both above and below, calls it 'the end of the planet.'
By the end of the summer, about 440 billion tons (400 billion metric tons) of ice â€” maybe more â€” will have melted or calved off Greenland's giant ice sheet, scientists estimate. That's enough water to flood Pennsylvania or the country of Greece about a foot (35 centimeters) deep.
Summit Station, a research camp nearly 2 miles high (3,200 meters) and far north, warmed to above freezing twice this year for a record total of 16.5 hours. Before this year, that station was above zero for only 6.5 hours in 2012, once in 1889 and also in the Middle Ages.
Earth's future is being written in fast-melting Greenland
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

Global gold prices steady above $1,500; US Fed minutes in focus

Global gold prices steady above $1,500; US Fed minutes in focus

Q1 earnings season comes to an end: Here are top stock picks from four brokerages

Q1 earnings season comes to an end: Here are top stock picks from four brokerages

Government detects indirect tax evasion of Rs 14,701 crore in Q1FY19

Government detects indirect tax evasion of Rs 14,701 crore in Q1FY19

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV